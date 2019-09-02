Comparing of Envestnet Inc. (ENV) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet Inc. 66 3.49 N/A -0.43 0.00 International Money Express Inc. 13 2.01 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Envestnet Inc. and International Money Express Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Envestnet Inc. and International Money Express Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.6% International Money Express Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Envestnet Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, International Money Express Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. International Money Express Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Envestnet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Envestnet Inc. and International Money Express Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 International Money Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Envestnet Inc. has a 34.59% upside potential and an average price target of $77.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.8% of Envestnet Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.1% of International Money Express Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% are Envestnet Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, International Money Express Inc. has 65% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Envestnet Inc. -2.39% 4.42% 2.22% 33.95% 23.65% 45.17% International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72%

For the past year Envestnet Inc. was more bullish than International Money Express Inc.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.