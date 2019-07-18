Comparing of Envestnet Inc. (ENV) and Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) and Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet Inc. 64 4.62 N/A -0.43 0.00 Cass Information Systems Inc. 49 4.51 N/A 7.02 6.51

Table 1 demonstrates Envestnet Inc. and Cass Information Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) and Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2% Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

Envestnet Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.9 beta. Cass Information Systems Inc.’s 0.56 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Envestnet Inc. and Cass Information Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cass Information Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Envestnet Inc.’s consensus target price is $74.83, while its potential upside is 3.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.3% of Envestnet Inc. shares and 55.8% of Cass Information Systems Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of Envestnet Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.1% of Cass Information Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Envestnet Inc. -5.09% -1.56% 20.31% 24.45% 23.54% 37.63% Cass Information Systems Inc. -4.78% -4.44% -13.72% -18.11% -10.29% -13.72%

For the past year Envestnet Inc. has 37.63% stronger performance while Cass Information Systems Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Envestnet Inc. beats Cass Information Systems Inc.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.