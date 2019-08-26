Comparing of Entree Resources Ltd. (EGI) and PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) and PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entree Resources Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 PolyMet Mining Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Entree Resources Ltd. and PolyMet Mining Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entree Resources Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% PolyMet Mining Corp. 0.00% -7% -2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Entree Resources Ltd.’s current beta is 0.67 and it happens to be 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PolyMet Mining Corp.’s beta is 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Entree Resources Ltd. and PolyMet Mining Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.6% and 7.4%. About 2.6% of Entree Resources Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 22% are PolyMet Mining Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entree Resources Ltd. -6.6% -18.97% -27.48% -41.02% -41.35% -37.03% PolyMet Mining Corp. -3.77% -21.15% -29.64% -50% -53.18% -53.76%

For the past year Entree Resources Ltd. has stronger performance than PolyMet Mining Corp.

Summary

Entree Resources Ltd. beats on 5 of the 6 factors PolyMet Mining Corp.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering a total area of approximately 16,700 acres comprising approximately 4,300 acres of leased mineral rights and the Erie Plant site totaling approximately 12,400 acres of freehold land located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.