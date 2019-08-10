Comparing of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.75 N/A 2.06 14.62 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 8 0.73 N/A 0.97 4.68

In table 1 we can see Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Enterprise Products Partners L.P. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 3 2.75 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s average price target is $34.75, while its potential upside is 22.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.9% and 98.5%. 0.3% are Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41%

For the past year Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had bullish trend while Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.