Comparing of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 28 1.85 N/A 2.06 13.93 California Resources Corporation 21 0.30 N/A 5.24 3.84

Demonstrates Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and California Resources Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. California Resources Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than California Resources Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and California Resources Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9% California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6%

Risk & Volatility

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s current beta is 0.92 and it happens to be 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, California Resources Corporation has beta of 4.6 which is 360.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival California Resources Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and California Resources Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 1 2.50 California Resources Corporation 1 0 1 2.50

The upside potential is 10.67% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. with consensus price target of $33.5. On the other hand, California Resources Corporation’s potential upside is 42.12% and its consensus price target is $27.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, California Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.6% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.3% of California Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, California Resources Corporation has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.74% -2.32% 2.25% 5.21% 3.8% 16.67% California Resources Corporation -1.13% -26.89% 3.17% -27.2% -43.35% 18.25%

For the past year Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has weaker performance than California Resources Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats California Resources Corporation.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.