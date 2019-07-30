Comparing of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enterprise Financial Services Corp has 72.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 54.98% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Enterprise Financial Services Corp has 1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.17% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Enterprise Financial Services Corp and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services Corp 0.00% 13.20% 1.40% Industry Average 30.72% 10.00% 1.10%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Enterprise Financial Services Corp and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services Corp N/A 42 11.53 Industry Average 117.31M 381.83M 14.43

Enterprise Financial Services Corp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Corp and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Financial Services Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.58

The rivals have a potential upside of 113.00%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enterprise Financial Services Corp and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Financial Services Corp -0.98% -4.11% -7.91% -9.02% -21.69% 10.5% Industry Average 1.07% 2.15% 2.68% 6.43% 9.14% 12.35%

For the past year Enterprise Financial Services Corp was less bullish than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Enterprise Financial Services Corp is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. In other hand, Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s peers have beta of 1.03 which is 3.04% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Enterprise Financial Services Corp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s competitors beat Enterprise Financial Services Corp on 6 of the 5 factors.