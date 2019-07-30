Comparing of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Enterprise Financial Services Corp has 72.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 54.98% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Enterprise Financial Services Corp has 1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.17% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Enterprise Financial Services Corp and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enterprise Financial Services Corp
|0.00%
|13.20%
|1.40%
|Industry Average
|30.72%
|10.00%
|1.10%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Enterprise Financial Services Corp and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enterprise Financial Services Corp
|N/A
|42
|11.53
|Industry Average
|117.31M
|381.83M
|14.43
Enterprise Financial Services Corp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Corp and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enterprise Financial Services Corp
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.33
|1.00
|2.58
The rivals have a potential upside of 113.00%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enterprise Financial Services Corp and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enterprise Financial Services Corp
|-0.98%
|-4.11%
|-7.91%
|-9.02%
|-21.69%
|10.5%
|Industry Average
|1.07%
|2.15%
|2.68%
|6.43%
|9.14%
|12.35%
For the past year Enterprise Financial Services Corp was less bullish than its peers.
Risk and Volatility
Enterprise Financial Services Corp is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. In other hand, Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s peers have beta of 1.03 which is 3.04% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Enterprise Financial Services Corp does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s competitors beat Enterprise Financial Services Corp on 6 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.