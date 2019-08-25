Comparing of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) and Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Both Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) and Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 30 2.56 N/A 2.63 11.64 Washington Federal Inc. 32 5.06 N/A 2.57 14.24

Table 1 highlights Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and Washington Federal Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Washington Federal Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Enterprise Bancorp Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Washington Federal Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and Washington Federal Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 1% Washington Federal Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and Washington Federal Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.9% and 88.2%. Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 15%. Competitively, Washington Federal Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 6.86% -2.64% -1% -5.97% -19.44% -5.01% Washington Federal Inc. 1.39% 5.27% 11.39% 25.23% 9.19% 36.95%

For the past year Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has -5.01% weaker performance while Washington Federal Inc. has 36.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Washington Federal Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Enterprise Bancorp Inc.