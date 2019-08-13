Comparing of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED)

Since Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) are part of the Savings & Loans industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 30 2.66 N/A 2.63 11.64 Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 25 8.25 N/A 0.80 29.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Enterprise Bancorp Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Enterprise Bancorp Inc. is presently more affordable than Oconee Federal Financial Corp., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 1% Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 0.00% 4.2% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.82 beta means Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s 83.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.17 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.9% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.6% of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 15% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 6.86% -2.64% -1% -5.97% -19.44% -5.01% Oconee Federal Financial Corp. -0.54% 1.86% -13.25% -9.79% -19.38% -5.62%

For the past year Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Oconee Federal Financial Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Enterprise Bancorp Inc. beats Oconee Federal Financial Corp.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.