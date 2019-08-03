Comparing of Entergy Corporation (ETR) and Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) and Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy Corporation 96 1.95 N/A 5.22 20.25 Atlantic Power Corporation 2 0.93 N/A 0.20 12.07

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Entergy Corporation and Atlantic Power Corporation. Atlantic Power Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Entergy Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Entergy Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Atlantic Power Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) and Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 2% Atlantic Power Corporation 0.00% -282.5% 2.9%

Risk and Volatility

Entergy Corporation has a 0.33 beta, while its volatility is 67.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atlantic Power Corporation is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Entergy Corporation are 0.7 and 0.5. Competitively, Atlantic Power Corporation has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atlantic Power Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Entergy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Entergy Corporation and Atlantic Power Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Atlantic Power Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Entergy Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -0.67% and an $106 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.6% of Entergy Corporation shares and 61.3% of Atlantic Power Corporation shares. 0.3% are Entergy Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Atlantic Power Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entergy Corporation 0.92% 3.55% 10.15% 21.25% 31.58% 22.71% Atlantic Power Corporation -3.63% -1.65% 5.29% -4.02% 11.16% 10.14%

For the past year Entergy Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Atlantic Power Corporation.

Summary

Entergy Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Atlantic Power Corporation.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates through two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sells electric power to wholesale customers; offers services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owns interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, and hydro power. Its power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 10,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 2,138 megawatts consisting of interests in 23 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada. The company sells its electricity to utilities and other commercial customers. Atlantic Power Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts.