Comparing of Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 75.18 N/A -1.01 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 65.87 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Entera Bio Ltd. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Entera Bio Ltd. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. are 7 and 7. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 13 and 13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Entera Bio Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.7% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares and 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. About 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. was less bullish than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Entera Bio Ltd.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.