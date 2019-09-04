Comparing of Entegra Financial Corp. (ENFC) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

This is a contrast between Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Southeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegra Financial Corp. 28 3.82 N/A 2.03 14.71 Cadence Bancorporation 19 3.25 N/A 1.95 8.77

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Entegra Financial Corp. and Cadence Bancorporation. Cadence Bancorporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Entegra Financial Corp. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Entegra Financial Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Cadence Bancorporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Entegra Financial Corp. and Cadence Bancorporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegra Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.8% 0.9% Cadence Bancorporation 0.00% 10.1% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Entegra Financial Corp. and Cadence Bancorporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegra Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Cadence Bancorporation 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Cadence Bancorporation’s potential upside is 37.22% and its average price target is $20.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.9% of Entegra Financial Corp. shares and 92.6% of Cadence Bancorporation shares. Entegra Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. Competitively, Cadence Bancorporation has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entegra Financial Corp. 0% 0.2% 0.98% 28.05% 2.79% 43.66% Cadence Bancorporation 3% -17.28% -23.45% -10.5% -38.28% 2.15%

For the past year Entegra Financial Corp. was more bullish than Cadence Bancorporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Entegra Financial Corp. beats Cadence Bancorporation.

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as one-to four-family residential construction, other construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in securities, as well as provides wealth management services through a third party. As of March 23, 2017, it operated a network of 17 branches in the Western North Carolina counties of Cherokee, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Polk, and Transylvania; Upstate South Carolina counties of Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg; and Northern Georgia county of Pickens. The company also operated loan production offices in Asheville, North Carolina; and Clemson, South Carolina. The company was formerly known as Macon Financial Corp. and changed its name to Entegra Financial Corp. in 2014. Entegra Financial Corp. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Franklin, North Carolina.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and residential and commercial real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management, and other fiduciary and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, long-term care, homeowner's, property and casualty, and key person insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail customers; and business owner, commercial vehicle, property and liability, workers compensation, and specialty liability policies to commercial customers under the Cadence Insurance Services and Cadence Investment Services brands through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers various financial services comprising debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; automated clearing house, lock-box, and remote deposit capture services; international trade finance; and international trade, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 63 full-service and 2 drive-thru branches in Alabama, Florida, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, as well as 78 ATMs and 9 ITMs. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cadence Bancorporation is a subsidiary of Cadence Bancorp, LLC.