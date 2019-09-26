Comparing of Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)

Both Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) are Insurance Brokers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited 26 1.87 N/A 11.18 2.37 Crawford & Company 9 0.54 N/A 0.49 19.20

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Crawford & Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Enstar Group Limited. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Enstar Group Limited’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Crawford & Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enstar Group Limited and Crawford & Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Crawford & Company 0.00% 13.4% 3.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.15% of Enstar Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.4% of Crawford & Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.5% of Crawford & Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited 0.8% 3.87% 2.87% 5.4% 0% 14.02% Crawford & Company -1.06% 0.75% 5.88% -1.06% 6.36% 4.11%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited has stronger performance than Crawford & Company

Summary

Enstar Group Limited beats Crawford & Company on 6 of the 10 factors.