Comparing of Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)

Both Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) are Insurance Brokers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enstar Group Limited
|26
|1.87
|N/A
|11.18
|2.37
|Crawford & Company
|9
|0.54
|N/A
|0.49
|19.20
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Crawford & Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Enstar Group Limited. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Enstar Group Limited’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Crawford & Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 has Enstar Group Limited and Crawford & Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enstar Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crawford & Company
|0.00%
|13.4%
|3.1%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 18.15% of Enstar Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.4% of Crawford & Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.5% of Crawford & Company shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enstar Group Limited
|0.8%
|3.87%
|2.87%
|5.4%
|0%
|14.02%
|Crawford & Company
|-1.06%
|0.75%
|5.88%
|-1.06%
|6.36%
|4.11%
For the past year Enstar Group Limited has stronger performance than Crawford & Company
Summary
Enstar Group Limited beats Crawford & Company on 6 of the 10 factors.
