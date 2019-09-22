Comparing of Enservco Corporation (ENSV) and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco Corporation N/A 0.29 N/A -0.04 0.00 Parsley Energy Inc. 18 3.10 N/A 0.95 17.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Enservco Corporation and Parsley Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enservco Corporation and Parsley Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3% Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

Enservco Corporation’s current beta is 1.83 and it happens to be 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Parsley Energy Inc.’s 0.48 beta is the reason why it is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enservco Corporation. Its rival Parsley Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Enservco Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Parsley Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Enservco Corporation and Parsley Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Parsley Energy Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Parsley Energy Inc.’s average price target is $25.67, while its potential upside is 38.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enservco Corporation and Parsley Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 96.8%. 0.5% are Enservco Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Parsley Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48% Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82%

For the past year Enservco Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Parsley Energy Inc.

Summary

Parsley Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Enservco Corporation.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.