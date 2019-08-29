Comparing of Enservco Corporation (ENSV) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)

We will be comparing the differences between Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco Corporation N/A 0.24 N/A -0.04 0.00 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 0.57 N/A 0.13 6.85

In table 1 we can see Enservco Corporation and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Enservco Corporation and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Risk and Volatility

Enservco Corporation is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.83. In other hand, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has beta of 1.67 which is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enservco Corporation is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Enservco Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Enservco Corporation and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s consensus target price is $1.75, while its potential upside is 252.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enservco Corporation and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 53.3%. 0.5% are Enservco Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -5.5% -20.15% -34.56% -26.24% -66.65% -20.15%

For the past year Enservco Corporation had bullish trend while Abraxas Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation beats Enservco Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.