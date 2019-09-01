Comparing of Enova International Inc. (ENVA) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

We are contrasting Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enova International Inc. 24 0.73 N/A 1.91 14.10 X Financial 5 0.00 N/A 0.90 3.16

In table 1 we can see Enova International Inc. and X Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. X Financial seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Enova International Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Enova International Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Enova International Inc. and X Financial.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enova International Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 5.3% X Financial 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enova International Inc. and X Financial are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Enova International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enova International Inc. 19.2% 16.41% 3.49% 14.24% -13.76% 38.49% X Financial -5% -24.6% -41.96% -46.93% 0% -33.26%

For the past year Enova International Inc. has 38.49% stronger performance while X Financial has -33.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Enova International Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors X Financial.

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services to non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and Bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to a bank, as well as Enova Decisions, a analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their own customers. It provides its services under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, Pounds to Pocket, QuickQuid, On Stride Financial, Headway Capital, The Business Backer, and Simplic brands. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.