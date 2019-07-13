Comparing of Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Both Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 70 14.92 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -16.7% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8%

Risk and Volatility

Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s 0.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 38.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Seattle Genetics Inc. has a 2.22 beta and it is 122.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s potential upside is 35.23% and its consensus price target is $86.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. -3.88% -12.95% -22.78% -19.79% 22.68% -16.93% Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.