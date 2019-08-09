Comparing of Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

This is a contrast between Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|1.71
|N/A
|-4.06
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-19.9%
|-17.1%
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-109.1%
Risk & Volatility
Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a 0.09 beta, while its volatility is 91.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Enochian Biosciences Inc. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Enochian Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.75 average price target and a 212.44% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.4% and 49.1%. 64.37% are Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 17.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|6.77%
|9.64%
|-19.17%
|-23.11%
|22.25%
|-30.14%
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|-17.76%
|-55.72%
|-45.44%
|-35%
|-82.07%
|-34.33%
For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
