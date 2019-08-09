Comparing of Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

This is a contrast between Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.71 N/A -4.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Risk & Volatility

Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a 0.09 beta, while its volatility is 91.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enochian Biosciences Inc. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Enochian Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.75 average price target and a 212.44% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.4% and 49.1%. 64.37% are Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 17.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.