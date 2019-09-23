Comparing of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

This is a contrast between Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 27.92 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility and Risk

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.83 beta. Trevena Inc.’s 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Trevena Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Trevena Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Trevena Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 258.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.2% of Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Trevena Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Trevena Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Trevena Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.