Comparing of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

We are comparing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 40.48 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 66.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.5% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.