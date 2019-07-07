Comparing of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.93
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Genfit SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Genfit SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-59.6%
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Genfit SA.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Genfit SA has a consensus target price of $56.5, with potential upside of 192.14%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Genfit SA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.8% and 0%. About 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|1.16%
|14%
|23.04%
|-1.04%
|-43.4%
|82.86%
|Genfit SA
|-3.43%
|-8.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.19%
For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was more bullish than Genfit SA.
Summary
Genfit SA beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.