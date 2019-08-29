Comparing of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

We will be comparing the differences between Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.84
|0.00
|CytRx Corporation
|N/A
|42.38
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and CytRx Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.22% of CytRx Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14.37%
|4.79%
|96.86%
|160.76%
|153.72%
|263.95%
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while CytRx Corporation has -20.9% weaker performance.
Summary
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors CytRx Corporation.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
