Comparing of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was more bullish than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.