Comparing of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

As Biotechnology companies, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.52 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Altimmune Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Risk and Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.83 beta. Competitively, Altimmune Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, Altimmune Inc. has 13.4 and 13.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Altimmune Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 9.4%. About 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Altimmune Inc. has 14.29% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.