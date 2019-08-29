Comparing of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO)

Both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Achaogen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Achaogen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Achaogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 46.66% respectively. Insiders owned 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.69% of Achaogen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Achaogen Inc.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.