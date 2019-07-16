Comparing of ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) and KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

We will be contrasting the differences between ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) and KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Technical Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGlobal Corporation 1 0.51 N/A -0.21 0.00 KBR Inc. 21 0.68 N/A 1.30 17.42

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ENGlobal Corporation and KBR Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGlobal Corporation 0.00% -31% -22.9% KBR Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 3.7%

Volatility & Risk

ENGlobal Corporation’s 2.03 beta indicates that its volatility is 103.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, KBR Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ENGlobal Corporation and KBR Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGlobal Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 KBR Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

On the other hand, KBR Inc.’s potential downside is -11.99% and its consensus target price is $22.17.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.5% of ENGlobal Corporation shares and 99.8% of KBR Inc. shares. ENGlobal Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of KBR Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ENGlobal Corporation -2.53% 12.43% -3.75% -12.48% -22.22% 35.06% KBR Inc. -2.04% 9.02% 25.68% 4.97% 34.1% 48.95%

For the past year ENGlobal Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than KBR Inc.

Summary

KBR Inc. beats ENGlobal Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management; and Automation. The Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management. It also provides electrical and instrument installation, technical, maintenance and calibration, and repair services to government, public sector, and international facilities. In addition, this segment offers fabrication services for components; and outsourced personnel services. The Automation segment offers services related to the design, fabrication, and implementation of process distributed control and analyzer systems, advanced automated data gathering systems, information technology, and electrical projects; and designs, assembles, integrates, and services control and instrumentation systems for applications in the energy and processing related industries. This segment serves clients in the petroleum refining, petrochemical, pipeline, production, process, and pulp and paper industries. ENGlobal Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

KBR, Inc. provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. This segmentÂ’s services include research and development, systems engineering, test and evaluation, systems integration, and program management, as well as operations, maintenance, and field logistic services. The Technology & Consulting segment provides proprietary technology that focuses on the monetization of hydrocarbons primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids, as well as ethylene and petrochemicals; ammonia, nitric acid and fertilizers; oil refining; gasification; oil and gas consulting; integrity management; naval architecture and proprietary hulls; and downstream consulting. The Engineering & Construction segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions for onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/gas to liquids; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; and offshore oil and gas, including shallow-water, deep-water, and subsea. This segment also provides floating solutions, including floating production units; floating production, storage, and offshore; floating liquefied natural gas; and floating storage and regasification units, as well as differentiated EPC, program management, and maintenance services. KBR, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.