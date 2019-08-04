Comparing of Enerplus Corporation (ERF) and Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) and Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). The two are both Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus Corporation 8 0.00 N/A 1.14 5.79 Ensco Rowan plc 13 0.90 N/A -6.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enerplus Corporation and Ensco Rowan plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 12% Ensco Rowan plc 0.00% -8.4% -4.9%

Volatility & Risk

Enerplus Corporation’s 1.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 62.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Ensco Rowan plc’s 123.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enerplus Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Ensco Rowan plc’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Ensco Rowan plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enerplus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Enerplus Corporation and Ensco Rowan plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ensco Rowan plc 2 4 3 2.33

Meanwhile, Ensco Rowan plc’s consensus target price is $8.53, while its potential upside is 3.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of Enerplus Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 55.4% of Ensco Rowan plc are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Enerplus Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Ensco Rowan plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enerplus Corporation 0.3% -11.02% -23.56% -25.45% -49.12% -14.69% Ensco Rowan plc 2.73% -3.05% -40.8% -54.46% -70.8% -41.92%

For the past year Enerplus Corporation has stronger performance than Ensco Rowan plc

Summary

Enerplus Corporation beats Ensco Rowan plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean. It also offers management services on rigs owned by third-parties. The company serves government-owned and independent oil and gas companies. Ensco plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.