Comparing of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)

Both Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels Inc. 3 4.73 N/A -0.30 0.00 Piedmont Lithium Limited 10 -18878.27 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Energy Fuels Inc. and Piedmont Lithium Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Energy Fuels Inc. and Piedmont Lithium Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Piedmont Lithium Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.01% of Piedmont Lithium Limited are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Fuels Inc. -2.67% -41.1% -38.51% -37.24% -37.46% -36.14% Piedmont Lithium Limited -1.75% -16.55% -1.75% 32.97% -30.39% 62.68%

For the past year Energy Fuels Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance while Piedmont Lithium Limited has 62.68% stronger performance.