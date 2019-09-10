Comparing of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) and Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) and Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels Inc. 3 21.31 N/A -0.30 0.00 Denison Mines Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Energy Fuels Inc. and Denison Mines Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Energy Fuels Inc. and Denison Mines Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Denison Mines Corp. 0.00% -13% -9.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares and 7.3% of Denison Mines Corp. shares. Competitively, Denison Mines Corp. has 12% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Fuels Inc. -2.67% -41.1% -38.51% -37.24% -37.46% -36.14% Denison Mines Corp. 10.92% -6.24% -9.31% -4.22% -2.06% 5.54%

For the past year Energy Fuels Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance while Denison Mines Corp. has 5.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Energy Fuels Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Denison Mines Corp.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan. The companyÂ’s assets also comprise a 63.01% interest in Waterbury Lake project; 100% interest in the Johnston Lake project; 30% interest in the Mann Lake project; and 22.76% interest in Wolly project situated in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. It also provides mine decommissioning and environmental services to a variety of industry and government clients. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.