Comparing of Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) and Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK)

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) and Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) have been rivals in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Focus Inc. N/A -0.02 8.83M -0.80 0.00 Fuling Global Inc. 2 0.00 4.58M 0.63 3.28

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Energy Focus Inc. and Fuling Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Focus Inc. 1,905,481,225.72% -78.5% -51.2% Fuling Global Inc. 194,108,921.38% 16.7% 8.4%

Volatility & Risk

Energy Focus Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.69 beta. Fuling Global Inc.’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Energy Focus Inc. Its rival Fuling Global Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. Energy Focus Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fuling Global Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.9% of Energy Focus Inc. shares and 2.4% of Fuling Global Inc. shares. About 1.3% of Energy Focus Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 70.91% of Fuling Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Focus Inc. 27.1% 26.42% -15.68% -37.96% -76.51% -15.78% Fuling Global Inc. -5.05% -0.48% -11.54% -44.95% -40% -46.23%

For the past year Energy Focus Inc. was less bearish than Fuling Global Inc.

Summary

Fuling Global Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Energy Focus Inc.

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic service ware in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers. The company exports its products to the United States and Europe. Fuling Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenling, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.