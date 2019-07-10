Comparing of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) and The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

As Electric Utilities businesses, Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) and The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile S.A. 5 0.00 N/A 0.49 9.00 The AES Corporation 17 1.06 N/A 0.74 21.98

Demonstrates Enel Chile S.A. and The AES Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. The AES Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Enel Chile S.A. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Enel Chile S.A. is presently more affordable than The AES Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile S.A. 0.00% 13.5% 6.4% The AES Corporation 0.00% 20.6% 2.1%

Liquidity

Enel Chile S.A.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The AES Corporation are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. The AES Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Enel Chile S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Enel Chile S.A. and The AES Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Chile S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 The AES Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, The AES Corporation’s potential upside is 3.58% and its consensus price target is $17.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enel Chile S.A. and The AES Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3.4% and 97.3% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of The AES Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enel Chile S.A. -4.73% -14.81% -14.81% -2.42% -23.62% -10.51% The AES Corporation 1.5% -10.34% -4.81% 4.51% 31.34% 12.17%

For the past year Enel Chile S.A. has -10.51% weaker performance while The AES Corporation has 12.17% stronger performance.

Summary

The AES Corporation beats Enel Chile S.A. on 11 of the 11 factors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels to generate electricity, including hydro, coal/ petroleum coke, oil, gas/diesel, biomass, solar, wind, energy storage, and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 30,379 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.