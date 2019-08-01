Comparing of Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) and Its Peers

As Electric Utilities company, Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Enel Americas S.A. has 9.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Enel Americas S.A. has 62% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 10.10% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Enel Americas S.A. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Americas S.A. 0.00% 18.10% 4.40% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Enel Americas S.A. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Americas S.A. N/A 9 8.13 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Enel Americas S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Enel Americas S.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Americas S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.16 2.00 2.36

As a group, Electric Utilities companies have a potential upside of 34.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enel Americas S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enel Americas S.A. -1.55% -5.28% -4.29% -18.48% -5.82% -7.51% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Enel Americas S.A. had bearish trend while Enel Americas S.A.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Enel Americas S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Enel Americas S.A.’s peers Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Enel Americas S.A.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enel Americas S.A.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.58 shows that Enel Americas S.A. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enel Americas S.A.’s rivals are 60.18% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.40 beta.

Dividends

Enel Americas S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Enel Americas S.A.’s peers beat Enel Americas S.A. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates electricity from hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 11,014 megawatts of installed capacity and 14.1 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.