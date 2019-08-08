Comparing of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Both Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.69 N/A 0.02 263.33 Shopify Inc. 246 33.02 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Shopify Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5%

Risk & Volatility

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.2 and its 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Shopify Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Shopify Inc. are 12.6 and 12.6 respectively. Shopify Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Shopify Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61

$7.5 is Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 46.77%. Competitively Shopify Inc. has an average price target of $320.37, with potential downside of -10.46%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Shopify Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.1% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.9% of Shopify Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72% Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Shopify Inc. had bullish trend.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.