Comparing of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL)

As Application Software businesses, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.67 N/A 0.02 263.33 Pivotal Software Inc. 16 5.96 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.2% -7.9%

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. Its rival Pivotal Software Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Pivotal Software Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has a 48.81% upside potential and an average target price of $7.5. Meanwhile, Pivotal Software Inc.’s average target price is $21.33, while its potential upside is 43.06%. Based on the data given earlier, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Pivotal Software Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.1% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares and 79.8% of Pivotal Software Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Pivotal Software Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72% Pivotal Software Inc. -4.05% -10.57% -55.91% -48.81% -58% -42.02%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. was less bearish than Pivotal Software Inc.

Summary

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Pivotal Software Inc.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.