Comparing of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)

As Application Software businesses, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.59 N/A 0.02 263.33 NetSol Technologies Inc. 7 1.01 N/A 0.54 11.09

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc. NetSol Technologies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of NetSol Technologies Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 6.8%

Risk & Volatility

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s 1.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. NetSol Technologies Inc.’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NetSol Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. NetSol Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 NetSol Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has a 65.56% upside potential and an average price target of $7.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 32.1%. About 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72% NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than NetSol Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors NetSol Technologies Inc. beats Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.