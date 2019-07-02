Comparing of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.61 N/A 0.02 275.00 Immersion Corporation 9 7.80 N/A 1.78 4.77

Demonstrates Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Immersion Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Immersion Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is currently more expensive than Immersion Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Immersion Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immersion Corporation 0.00% 53.4% 36.3%

Volatility & Risk

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s 1.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Immersion Corporation has a 0.99 beta and it is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Immersion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.9. Immersion Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Immersion Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Immersion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 56.90% at a $7.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares and 80.3% of Immersion Corporation shares. About 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Immersion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. -3.88% -26.67% -33.47% -42.71% -45% -25.56% Immersion Corporation -15.87% -5.04% -14.69% -7.63% -34.92% -5.36%

For the past year Immersion Corporation has weaker performance than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Immersion Corporation beats Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.