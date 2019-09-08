Comparing of Endava plc (DAVA) and The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) and The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava plc 34 0.00 N/A 0.47 78.39 The Descartes Systems Group Inc 37 9.96 N/A 0.41 89.41

Table 1 demonstrates Endava plc and The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Descartes Systems Group Inc seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Endava plc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Endava plc’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of The Descartes Systems Group Inc, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Endava plc and The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava plc 0.00% 16.2% 11.1% The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0.00% 6% 4.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Endava plc and The Descartes Systems Group Inc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava plc 0 1 0 2.00 The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0 1 5 2.83

The average target price of Endava plc is $37, with potential upside of 0.68%. The Descartes Systems Group Inc on the other hand boasts of a $41.5 average target price and a 4.01% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that The Descartes Systems Group Inc appears more favorable than Endava plc, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60% of Endava plc shares and 69.2% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.68% of Endava plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endava plc -4.52% -11.9% 11.38% 58.12% 59.14% 53.21% The Descartes Systems Group Inc -3.35% -1.63% -9.27% 18.16% 14.15% 37.19%

For the past year Endava plc’s stock price has bigger growth than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group Inc beats on 7 of the 12 factors Endava plc.

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s network-based solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The companyÂ’s Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, transportation planning and execution, dock scheduling and yard management, freight audit and settlement, pool distribution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. The company serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.