Comparing of Endava plc (DAVA) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

As Business Software & Services businesses, Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava plc 32 0.00 N/A 0.47 78.39 Iron Mountain Incorporated 33 2.07 N/A 1.26 23.43

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Endava plc and Iron Mountain Incorporated. Iron Mountain Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than Endava plc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Endava plc is currently more expensive than Iron Mountain Incorporated, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava plc 0.00% 16.2% 11.1% Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Endava plc and Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava plc 0 1 0 2.00 Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

$37 is Endava plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 5.44%. Meanwhile, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s average target price is $33, while its potential upside is 7.81%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Iron Mountain Incorporated is looking more favorable than Endava plc, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Endava plc and Iron Mountain Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60% and 90.1%. Insiders held 3.68% of Endava plc shares. Comparatively, 1% are Iron Mountain Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endava plc -4.52% -11.9% 11.38% 58.12% 59.14% 53.21% Iron Mountain Incorporated -2.84% -4.26% -7.98% -20.17% -15.75% -9.26%

For the past year Endava plc had bullish trend while Iron Mountain Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Iron Mountain Incorporated beats on 7 of the 11 factors Endava plc.

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.