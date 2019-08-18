Comparing of Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

Both Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.84 N/A 4.76 7.56 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Encore Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Encore Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00

Encore Capital Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.61% and an $40.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares and 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares. About 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 on 8 of the 8 factors.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.