Comparing of Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.81 N/A 4.76 7.56 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.04 N/A 2.03 10.49

Demonstrates Encore Capital Group Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Encore Capital Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.48 beta. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.43 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Encore Capital Group Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Encore Capital Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.05% and an $40.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 27.00%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. seems more appealing than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares and 77.9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares. Competitively, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has 9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.