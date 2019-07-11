Comparing of Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 31 0.78 N/A 4.76 7.37 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 134 1.54 N/A 13.10 10.86

Demonstrates Encore Capital Group Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Ameriprise Financial Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Encore Capital Group Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 33.5% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Encore Capital Group Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.87 beta. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s 1.91 beta is the reason why it is 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Encore Capital Group Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Encore Capital Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $40.5, while its potential upside is 17.36%. Meanwhile, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s consensus price target is $155.33, while its potential upside is 4.73%. Based on the data given earlier, Encore Capital Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Ameriprise Financial Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares and 87.7% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.3% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares. Competitively, Ameriprise Financial Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 25.16% 21.39% 10.08% 38.78% -21.37% 49.23% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -0.55% 0.69% 9.59% 11.43% 2.37% 36.29%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Encore Capital Group Inc.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.