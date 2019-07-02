Comparing of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 7.23 N/A 3.71 24.22 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. Its competitor Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.7 and its Quick Ratio is 13.7. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Unity Biotechnology Inc. has an average price target of $21, with potential upside of 118.07%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. About 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 12.22% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.