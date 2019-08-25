Comparing of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

This is a contrast between Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.22 N/A 3.71 20.20 Trevena Inc. 1 25.40 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.97 shows that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Trevena Inc.’s 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

20.7 and 20.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Trevena Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Trevena Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus price target and a 294.63% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91% and 32.2% respectively. About 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Trevena Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Trevena Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.