Comparing of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.21 N/A 3.71 20.20 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 106.98 N/A -1.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.97 beta indicates that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s 1.31 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.7 while its Current Ratio is 20.7. Meanwhile, NewLink Genetics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 13.3 while its Quick Ratio is 13.3. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, NewLink Genetics Corporation’s average target price is $4, while its potential upside is 140.96%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares. Insiders owned 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than NewLink Genetics Corporation

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NewLink Genetics Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.