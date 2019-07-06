Comparing of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 6.86 N/A 3.71 24.22 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 276.96 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. Its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.4% and 6.7%. Insiders owned roughly 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.