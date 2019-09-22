Comparing of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 85 6.39 N/A 3.71 20.20 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 43.09 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.