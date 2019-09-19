Comparing of EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) and Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)

EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) and Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Peabody Energy Corporation 24 0.34 N/A 4.66 4.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of EMX Royalty Corporation and Peabody Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Peabody Energy Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 7.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for EMX Royalty Corporation and Peabody Energy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Peabody Energy Corporation 0 3 4 2.57

Meanwhile, Peabody Energy Corporation’s consensus target price is $29.57, while its potential upside is 72.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EMX Royalty Corporation and Peabody Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 31.1% and 6.39% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.94% of EMX Royalty Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMX Royalty Corporation 3.82% 9.68% 17.67% 18.26% 8.8% 20.35% Peabody Energy Corporation -10.69% -12.9% -22.46% -38.07% -47.21% -26.47%

For the past year EMX Royalty Corporation had bullish trend while Peabody Energy Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Peabody Energy Corporation beats EMX Royalty Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.