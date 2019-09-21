Comparing of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 15 7.06 N/A 0.39 35.83 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 23 10.18 N/A 1.30 17.91

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc. Starwood Property Trust Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty Trust Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Starwood Property Trust Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.76 beta. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.63 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s upside potential is 6.99% at a $15 consensus target price. Competitively Starwood Property Trust Inc. has an average target price of $27, with potential upside of 8.91%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Starwood Property Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.1% and 66.2% respectively. Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.07%. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty Trust Inc. -4.89% -6.48% -9.55% -9.38% -14.52% -1.55% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86%

For the past year Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has -1.55% weaker performance while Starwood Property Trust Inc. has 17.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Empire State Realty Trust Inc.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. The company, formerly known as Empire Realty Trust, Inc., is based in New York, New York.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.