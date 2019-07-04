Comparing of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has 94.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 65.94% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 5.10% 1.50% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust Inc. N/A 15 42.87 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.88 2.56

With consensus price target of $18, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has a potential upside of 17.72%. The potential upside of the peers is 18.24%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 1.63% -1.39% 0.26% -2.69% -8.36% 9.35% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Empire State Realty Trust Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s rivals are 19.53% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.80 beta.

Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s peers beat Empire State Realty Trust Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. The company, formerly known as Empire Realty Trust, Inc., is based in New York, New York.