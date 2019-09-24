Comparing of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP)

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 15 7.07 N/A 0.39 35.83 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.95 N/A 0.39 35.55

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. Empire State Realty OP L.P. is observed to has than Empire State Realty Trust Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Empire State Realty OP L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is $15, with potential upside of 6.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 2.4%. Insiders held 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty Trust Inc. -4.89% -6.48% -9.55% -9.38% -14.52% -1.55% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16%

For the past year Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. The company, formerly known as Empire Realty Trust, Inc., is based in New York, New York.