Comparing of Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP) and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.95 N/A 0.39 35.55 UMH Properties Inc. 13 4.04 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and UMH Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Empire State Realty OP L.P. and UMH Properties Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Empire State Realty OP L.P. and UMH Properties Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.4% and 59.4%. Comparatively, UMH Properties Inc. has 8.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16% UMH Properties Inc. 1.54% 6.48% -5.87% -5.67% -11.86% 11.06%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bearish trend while UMH Properties Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats on 6 of the 7 factors UMH Properties Inc.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.